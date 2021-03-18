Women’s wages don’t stretch far in Miami, according to report. Here’s where we rank

A recent report indicates women in Miami don’t have much left after living expenses for discretionary spending.

The average woman in Miami can’t afford much beyond the basics with her wages.

That’s according to a new report that ranked the nation’s 100 largest metro areas based on how far women’s wages stretch when comparing earnings to cost of living. Miami ranked 99. Only McAllen, Texas, fared worse.

The report from MagnifyMoney, a personal finance site, used 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Women in Miami averaged $37,116 a year, according to the data. That’s an hourly wage of $17.80 — just slightly above the $15.90 that is considered a living wage in Miami, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator.

“That’ll get a roof over your head, it’ll get you fed and it will probably get you transportation, but it’s not going to get you a whole lot else,” said Kali McFadden, senior research analyst at MagnifyMoney.

A gender pay gap also persists in Miami, according to the report. Women made 13% less than men in 2019. Men’s average earnings hit $42,425.

The findings are no surprise to Dr. Maria Ilcheva, assistant director of planning and operations at Florida International University’s Jorge M. Pérez Metropolitan Center.

“Occupations considered ‘women’s occupations’ don’t pay high wages. Think of teachers, childcare workers and many of the healthcare occupations that are essential — they are not valued in terms of earnings,” she said.

Ilcheva coauthored the annual Status of Women in Miami-Dade County report, which tracks progress toward reducing gender disparities in education, economic participation and opportunities in the county.

Achieving income parity would add an additional $3.7 billion to the local economy, Ilcheva said.

It would also have a multiplying effect, points out Marya Meyer, interim executive director of the Women’s Fund Miami-Dade, a nonprofit tackling gender equity in the county.

“The core of economic mobility is equal pay,” Meyer said.