Badía Spices president donates $1 million to Goodwill South Florida

After a year of pandemic-related losses Goodwill South Florida got a bit of good news Monday. The nonprofit will receive a $1 million donation from philanthropist and president of Badía Spices, Joseph “Pepe” Badía.

The donation will help plug an $8 million hole Goodwill South Florida endured due to store closings and expenses related to COVID-19.

“We are incredibly grateful to count Pepe Badía and Badía Spices one of our most trusted, loyal and generous supporters,” David Landsberg, Goodwill South Florida CEO, said in a press release. “They are right beside us today, helping us get through the COVID crisis, and have been here over the years, literally creating hundreds of jobs for Developmentally Disabled individuals in our programs.”