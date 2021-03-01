Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of March 1, 2021

ACCOUNTING

EisnerAmper in Fort Lauderdale has promoted Christine Gagnon to partner. She is an audit partner and co-leader of the firm’s Florida life sciences and technology group.

CONSTRUCTION

Moss Construction has promoted Shane Imbert to vice president. He has been with Moss for five years, starting as a project executive. Before joining Moss, he was with Roy Anderson Corp. in Mississippi.

LAW

Jocelyne Macelloni has been promoted to partner at Barakat + Bossa in Coral Gables. Her practice areas include corporate disputes, employment, construction, commercial real estate transactions and disputes, asset recovery, and factoring. Before joining the firm, she was at Ullman & Ullman in Boca Raton.

Juan Loumiet has been named a partner at Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman in Miami. He focuses his practice on real estate and hospitality. Before joining the firm, he was a partner at Greenberg Traurig.

Javier A. Alvarez has joined Tenzer Arrieta as a partner in the corporate and mergers and acquisitions groups. His practice focuses on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, financing, and joint ventures. Before joining the firm, he had been a partner at Avila Rodriguez Hernandez Mena & Ferri in Coral Gables.

MEDIA

Silvia Larrieu has been promoted to senior director of development and partnerships for the Miami Herald. In her new role she will lead community news funding partnerships for the Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald and the Bradenton Herald. She will continue to oversee events and community affairs partnerships. Previously, she served as director of events and sponsorships.

MEDICAL

M. Sandra Severe has been promoted to chief operating officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. She was associate vice president of operations. Before joining Jackson in 2014, she was with Miami Children’s Hospital.

NONPROFIT

Justine Morgan has been named vice president of strategic capital and community relations at Habitat for Humanity of Broward. Before joining Habitat Broward, she was charitable funds director at the Community Foundation of Broward.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Mariela Azcuy has been named vice president of content at Carve Communications in Miami. Before joining Carve, she was vice president of B2B marketing and distribution at Univision.

REAL ESTATE

Philip Freedman has been named executive director of sales at The Villa Collection at The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach. Before joining the firm, he was director of sales for the Grove at Grand Bay in Miami.

