Short on Lysol wipes? Marlins Stadium will have plenty, thanks to new partnership

The Miami Marlins are partnering with Lysol to disinfect Marlins Stadium this season and in seasons to come.
The Miami Marlins are partnering with Lysol to disinfect Marlins Stadium this season and in seasons to come. Joseph Guzy Joseph Guzy/Miami Marlins

You never want to be caught in a run-down in baseball.

How about a wipe-down?

The Miami Marlins announced Friday they are partnering with Lysol as they work to keep Marlins Park free of COVID. They’re the first Major League Baseball club to team up with the disinfectant specialists.

Lysol hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the ballpark. Staff will also use Lysol wipes to disinfect high-touch infrastructure, like seating aisle rails. Wipes will also be available at various locations throughout the stadium.

“This is an early return on the approach to partnerships in the new organization,” said Marlins Chief Revenue Officer Adam Jones. “It speaks to our efforts to align our brand with best-in-class partners.”

Financial terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed.

