Miami International Airport sets new cargo record in 2020

Miami International Airport set a new cargo record in 2020, thanks largely to e-commerce and pharma shipments.

According to its most recent report, the airport handled 2.32 million tons — about 57,382 tons more than the 2019 total.

As the busiest airport in the United States for international cargo and perishable goods, MIA continued to be a global hub for essential supplies and e-commerce during the pandemic, airport director Lester Sola said in a release.

The third quarter was especially strong, with an average of 210,000 tons of cargo each month in October, November and December.

The airport welcomed a record 59,000 cargo-only flights, about 8,000 more than in 2019.

MIA’s status as an experienced pharma hub positions Miami for a strong 2021, Sola noted.