They invested early — and now Miamians like A-Rod will make bank as jet firm goes public

The early bird gets many things — including an occasional financial windfall.

On Monday, private jet group Wheels Up announced it was going public — something that will net a select group of Florida residents serious wealth after they made early investments in the charter plane platform.

Among the earliest investors in Wheels Up, the Miami Herald reported in 2015, were baseball legends-turned-investors Alex Rodriguez and Mike Piazza, now both Miami Beach residents; Miami-based investing group Krillion Ventures; transportation executive Thomas Oakley of Polk County; and former Chico’s CEO Scott Edmonds, most recently of Fort Myers.

It was not known how much each had invested. Wheels Up now estimates its value at $2.1 billion.

“I am very proud to be a part of the Wheels Up family,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “I had no doubt that [CEO] Kenny Dichter was a visionary, and this transaction is just the latest step in the remarkable development of a great company. What Uber did to ridesharing on the road, Wheels Up is doing in the sky.”

Added Krillion Ventures, a group formed by Jeffrey Miller, a longtime investor whose father founded Miami-based homebuilder Lennar; and business executive and investor Melissa Krinzman, in a statement: “Kenny Dichter and his team are innovators within the private aviation industry. They redefined the way that private aviation is consumed and have significantly grown the category.”

Wheels Up is slated to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker UP later this year. Existing shareholders of Wheels Up will roll 100% of their equity into the new share class.

“We believe this will allow us to actualize our founding goal of democratizing private aviation, through our unique membership model, suite of products and benefits, and by bringing the shared economy to private aviation through our Wheels Up app,” said Dichter, who co-founded the company along with South Florida-based Wheels Up executive Justin Firestone in 2013, in a statement.

New York-based Wheels Up has a substantial presence in Miami-Dade, including a brick-and-mortar store in Coral Gables and thousands of customers with South Florida connections.

The public listing is occurring as Wheel’s Up is acquired by Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. Aspirational is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), or “blank check” company; these allow investors to acquire a business and instantly list it on public exchanges.

The deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, would immediately net Wheels Up $791 million in cash.