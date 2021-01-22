Moishe Mana lands Silicon Valley group for his long-planned Flagler District

A rendition of what the Flagler Station will look like by 2021. The Mana Group

Moishe Mana is getting in on Miami’s tech act.

The longtime developer is announcing Bay Area tech group Plug and Play will open an office in his long-planned Flagler District. The company will be part of what he’s calling MANA Common, a “creative community” centered around art and tech along the Flagler corridor.

“Miami has always had the components to make it a global technology hub,” Mana said in a statement. “Now that remote work has allowed tech workers and founders to live nearly anywhere, we’re seeing an acceleration of Miami’s emergence as a leading city for tech.”

Plug and Play aims to connect startups with major corporations to foster innovation. Its accelerator program hosts two cohorts per year offering business development opportunities, mentoring and networking for startups, investors and corporations. In addition to its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Plug and Play has offices in Paris, Tokyo, Chicago, São Paulo and Shanghai.

“We look forward to being a dynamic part of the growing tech community in Miami,” Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play, said in a statement. “Our partners will bring their knowledge, expertise, and experience to help our startups grow. Connecting these key stakeholders and industry experts will expedite the digital and cultural transformation in a location ripe for explosive growth.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mana will host an initial event with Plug and Play on Feb. 16 to gather interest from potential founding corporations; Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Mayor Francis Saurez, and other corporate partners will attend. The virtual event will be open to the public, accessible via http://bit.ly/PNP_ManaTech.