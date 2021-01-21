Miami’s top international coding school just raised $20 million

Ironhack coding school in Miami offers full-time and part-time bootcamps in Web Development and UI/UX Design. Ironhack

Ironhack, among Miami’s top professional coding bootcamps, has raised $20 million from a group of investors as it seeks to expand locally and internationally.

In an interview, Ironhack co-founder Ariel Quinones said the coding school, founded in 2013, saw some of the best months in its history in the second half of 2020. The pandemic, he said, accelerated trends that were already boosting coding schools with a larger footprint, like Ironhack: remote working, weaker demand for traditional job skills compared with digital ones, and the desire for existing companies to re-skill their workers.

“As the economy opens up and there’s less uncertainty, hiring is going to accelerate — and web development roles will be among the first to be hired for,” Quinones said.

Ironhack is ranked as the 29th-best coding bootcamp in the world by CourseReport.com, a site that tracks coding education.

The lead investor in the fundraising round is Lumos, a New York and London-based fund focused on education.

“Ironhack has proven itself as a leading global brand in digital skills training across geographies that have growing labor needs,” said James Tieng, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Lumos Capital Group, in a statement.

Quinones said the $20 million will allow for greater opportunities for South Florida residents looking to learn coding, as well as expanded curricula for skills like data analytics and cybersecurity.

Ironhack is headquartered in Miami but has most of its campuses in Europe and Latin America, including, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin Lisbon, Madrid, Mexico City and São Paulo.