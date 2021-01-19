What are the do’s and don’ts to get PPP funding during COVID? Free webinar to discuss

Miami business leaders are hosting a free virtual panel on Thursday to discuss what businesses can do to get their second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The free webinar, “Latest Round of PPP Loans: What You Need to Know to Get Funded,” will run from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and will answer questions business owners have about the more than $284 billion program.

The forgivable loans are backed by the the U.S government and are meant to be an incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. It was part of a $900 pandemic relief bill Congress passed last month.

Some of the payroll costs the PPP program covers include benefits like vacation and sick leave as well as operating costs, including rent, utilities and personal protective equipment to keep workers safe from COVID-19.

Anyone who received funds in the first-go-around last year can reapply though the rules are slightly different.

Part of Thursday’s webinar will focus on discussing the new rule changes, including the differences between PPP first-time and second-time applicants. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask panelists questions and will receive a list of resources businesses can go to for help.

Who are the panelists?

Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Eric Knowles will moderate Thursday’s webinar. Panelists include:

▪ Debra Salas — Lead Lender Relations Specialist, Brand Manager, YEFL, South Florida District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration

▪ Bernie Adrover — Senior Vice President and Director, Business Banking, City National Bank

▪ Bernie Navarro — President, Benworth Capitol Partners

The webinar was organized by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Miami-Dade Beacon Council, Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce and the Miami-Dade County Coalition of Chambers.

To register for the free webinar, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MNnhtfwwSaqQLyWtpF97zg

How to register

What: “Latest Round of PPP Loans: What You Need to Know to Get Funded” webinar

When: Thursday, Jan. 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

How to register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MNnhtfwwSaqQLyWtpF97zg