Applications for unemployment aid in Florida soar to highest level since August

Applications for jobless aid in Florida unexpectedly soared last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday — a sign that the economic misery wrought by the coronavirus pandemic continues.

For the week ending Jan. 9, new applications for unemployment assistance tripled from 24,697 to 75,444.

So-called continuing claims, or the number of filers receiving assistance for at least two straight weeks, climbed from 129,575 to 155,097. The state also saw 37,175 new claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or aid for individuals, like gig workers, not eligible for traditional assistance.

For the U.S. as a whole, new claims reached their highest level since August, hitting 965,000.

The new data were foreshadowed by December’s dismal jobs report, which showed the U.S. shed a net 140,000 jobs.

One policy analyst told the Wall Street Journal some of the uptick may have been driven by workers looking to get back on unemployment assistance to take advantage of Congress’ new relief bill, which includes a $300 a week federal supplement on top of any state benefits.

But the year has started off with a flurry of new layoffs in Florida, including 202 laid off at Rosen Hotels and Resorts in Orlando, 160 laid off at the Tampa Bay Times’ printing plant, 87 at a pipe fitting operation in Panama City, and 82 at a wine distribution group.

In the Census’ most recent survey of cities, 40% of Miami residents said they expect someone in their household to have a loss in employment income in the next four weeks — the highest response rate since the survey began. Another 44.3% report substantial difficulties paying for basic household goods.

“Weekly jobless claims were 787,000 to start the new year for the January 2 week which indicates the recession in the labor market isn’t over yet and hardship remains for millions of Americans without paychecks,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist for international finanice group MUFG Union Bank, said in a note to clients this week.