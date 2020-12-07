Could Goldman Sachs soon join the ranks of businesses moving to South Florida?

Goldman Sachs may soon be among the ranks of corporations and entrepreneurs moving to South Florida, according to a report published by Bloomberg Sunday.

The business news outlet said the finance giant has been looking at potential office space “north of Miami,” including Palm Beach County and the Fort Lauderdale area, citing people familiar with the matter. The prospective office would include both investment and back-office professionals, the people said.

In a statement, Goldman said it is, “executing on the strategy of locating more jobs in high value locations throughout the US, but we have no specific plans to announce at this time.”

The past year has seen a flood of businesses and business professionals choosing South Florida to open new offices, camp out until COVID blows over, or relocate entirely. The biggest announcement came from global real estate investment group Blackstone, which said in October it planned to hire as many as 215 workers for a new tech office in Miami-Dade. They were spurred in part by the Downtown Development Authority’s “Follow The Sun” campaign, which is offering businesses up to $150,000 over three years to set up shop in the city’s urban core.

Others announcing or fully making the jump in 2020 include technology consulting firm Nucleus Research, previously based in Boston; New York-based investment firm Hidden Lake Asset Management; New York-based luxury car storage company Hagerty Garage and Social, and London-headquartered public relations company Purple.

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Herald staff writer Rebecca San Juan contributed to this report.