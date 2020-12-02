Co-founders of Kreps DeMaria Public Relations are splitting into two new companies

Sissy DeMaria-Koehne (left) and Israel Kreps (right), co-founders of the Miami-based Kreps DeMaria public relations firm, are splitting their long-time business and branching out on their own. KREPS DEMARIA

Kreps DeMaria Public Relations & Marketing, the highly respected publicity agency that has represented A-list clients such as Rolls Royce, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty and Sotheby’s International Realty for more than 25 years, is breaking up into two new companies. The change will be effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Cultivate PR By Sissy DeMaria, Campbell + Acker, to be led by CEO Sissy DeMaria-Koehne, will be a public relations agency with a strong focus on social media and digital marketing. The company, which has offices in Miami, New York and Los Angeles, will specialize in lifestyle brands in the real estate, automotive, luxury retail, wealth management and hospitality industries.

Kreps DeMaria co-founder and CEO Israel Kreps is going solo as head of Kreps PR & Marketing by Israel Kreps. The new firm is looking to merge with a South Florida-based company specializing in strategic marketing and digital services. Because the merger is still in the works, the name of the company is not yet available.

Current employees of the firm will be absorbed by the two new companies. Staffers Caroline Underwood, Melinda Sherwood and Veronica Villegas will take on senior roles with Kreps. Staffers Ansley Campbell, Stephanie DeMaria Rosado and Laura Acker will join Cultivate PR as partners.

“We want to assure our clients and friends of a seamless transition, as we have been, and will continue to be, close friends,” Kreps and DeMaria wrote in an email sent to clients on Wednesday afternoon. “Our organizations will even continue to share some strategic services, such as social media and digital marketing.”

Cultivate PR will be headquartered at 300 Sevilla Avenue in Coral Gables and will continue to operate its Manhattan office at 232 Madison Avenue. Kreps PR & Marketing will remain at its current location at 220 Alhambra Circle in Coral Gables.