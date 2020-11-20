Florida’s unemployment rate fell, job gains picked up in October as pandemic pain eased

Florida’s unemployment rate fell and job gains picked up in October, a sign that the state’s battered economy experienced some relief during the period.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from a revised 7.2% to 6.5% on the month. There were 659,000 out-of-work Floridians, down from 770,000 in September.

Florida added 51,600 new, non-agricultural jobs, an increase from September’s 47,300 figure, though still below August’s 57,900 clip.

In Miami-Dade County, the unemployment rate fell from 12.6% to 8.8%. Still, it is the second-highest rate in the state, trailing only Osceola County in Central Florida. . Broward County’s unemployment rate fell 7.8% to 7.3%.

The state’s leisure and hospitality industry added 29,600 new jobs, though most of these were at restaurants; hotels shed another 600 jobs in October. On Thursday, Visit Florida released third-quarter numbers showing a 32% year-on-year drop in tourism, an improvement from the 60.5% drop seen in the second quarter. But the state is on track for its lowest count of annual visitors since 2011.

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More than 2.7 million Floridians have filed for unemployment since the start of the pandemic.

This is a developing story.