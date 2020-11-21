Own a storefront business? You need to get online. This group can help.

A streetscape in Little Havana.

The coronavirus pandemic has likely been the most difficult period of a retail or storefront business owner’s existence.

A Miami-based group teaching online marketing skills wants to help.

BizHack is now offering a free, five-day course that teaches small business owners how to get their businesses noticed online. The curriculum includes skills for increasing brand awareness, tools and tactics for finding new customers, recapturing past customers and increasing sales during COVID.

“We’re hearing from people who say, ‘I’ve been running a family-owned restaurant for three generations, and we relied on good location and referrals, but now people don’t even know we’re open. We’re empty. What do we do,’” said BizHack founder Dan Grech. “Part of the answer has to be marketing yourself online and communicating to customers that you’re safe.”

A total of more than 700 South Florida businesses have already enrolled. The course runs through Dec. 15.

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The courses are being offered through a CARES Act grant obtained by the Village of Pinecrest. Michelle Hammontree, Pinecrest communications manager, said she was able to convince village officials of the value after taking the course herself.

“Just having a digital storefront, it seems like no-brainer. But the concept is overwhelming for some people,” Hammontree said. “Learning that one tidbit can take somebody a long way.”

Visit bizhack.com for more information.