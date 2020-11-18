After 10 years leading CBS4 Miami, the top executive is leaving the station

Adam Levy CBS/WFOR

After 10 years leading CBS Miami affiliates WFOR and WBFS, Adam Levy is out as the station’s vice president and general manager.

In an email to staff, Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations, said he would be stepping in as interim GM while the station conducts a search for Levy’s replacement. Levy’s last day is Friday, Nov. 20.

“With the holiday season fast approaching, I understand and respect his decision to step away and take a well-deserved break,” Dunn wrote. “He’s worked hard for us during his decade in Miami and, prior to that, during his eight years at our stations in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

CBS Miami has experienced turmoil in recent years, including a gender discrimination suit by former investigative news reporter Michelle Gillen. In May, former evening news anchor Rudabeh Shahbazi left abruptly.

Levy did not respond to an emailed request for comments.

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.