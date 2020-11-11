Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Miami airport area companies run by the same people owed workers $541,000 in back pay

Airplane engine service and repair businesses in Medley and Doral paid $541,026 in earned back pay after an investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday.

Medley’s Turbine Engine Center paid $299,625 to 76 workers, $3,942.43 per employee. Doral-based Miami NDT Engine Services paid $241,401 to 58 workers, $4,162.09 per employee. State records say both companies are run by Alan Boyer and Paul Pickett.

Labor said its Wage and Hour Division investigators found the companies violated the Fair Labor Standards Act “when they both missed payroll, resulting in minimum wage and overtime violations.”

Employers that find they’ve committed overtime or minimum wage violations can self-report through the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program.

For online information on how to file a complaint, go to the Wage and Hour complaint section of the Department of Labor website. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607.

Business newsletter

Keep up with local business news and small business advice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

News

N.C. health system aims to be early vaccine distributor

November 11, 2020 8:04 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service