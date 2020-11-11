Miami airport area companies run by the same people owed workers $541,000 in back pay

Airplane engine service and repair businesses in Medley and Doral paid $541,026 in earned back pay after an investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday.

Medley’s Turbine Engine Center paid $299,625 to 76 workers, $3,942.43 per employee. Doral-based Miami NDT Engine Services paid $241,401 to 58 workers, $4,162.09 per employee. State records say both companies are run by Alan Boyer and Paul Pickett.

Labor said its Wage and Hour Division investigators found the companies violated the Fair Labor Standards Act “when they both missed payroll, resulting in minimum wage and overtime violations.”

Employers that find they’ve committed overtime or minimum wage violations can self-report through the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program.

For online information on how to file a complaint, go to the Wage and Hour complaint section of the Department of Labor website. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607.

