Citi Bikes (aka DecoBikes) have returned to Greater Miami. They now come sanitized

Carlos Fallon rides a Citi Bike in Bayfront Park in 2014. The bike-sharing program is administered by DecoBike. Miami Herald staff

Another sign of normalcy is gliding back into Greater Miami on two wheels.

Citi Bike Miami, the hourly cycle rental service run by operator DECOBIKE LLC, has reactivated all its locations and redeployed the majority of its fleet to the area, chief marketing officer Colby Reese confirmed in an email.

The bikes’ return comes with a few COVID-related changes. Staff now perform enhanced sanitizing on bikes and stations, and hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed on Citi Bike’s more-than 160 station locations. In addition, riders can now pay through the Citi Bike Miami app for a a contact-less payment option.

And, riders will now get a safety message when they go to unlock a bike.

“Bikeshare is an easy way to practice social distancing while commuting in a safe, open-air environment and has been a critical part of the solution to combat COVID in nearly every major city in the U.S. including NYC, Chicago, San Francisco, LA, Philadelphia etc.,” Reese said, “so we are excited to finally be rolling forward again.”

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pricing remains the same: $4.50 for a 30-minute rental, up to $24 for a full-day’s trip. Membership programs for unlimited 30-minute rentals start at $15 a month.

On Nov. 3, the firm is offering free bike-to-vote rides to the polls and back. Riders are directed to contact Citi Bike through its Instagram or Facebook pages for a promo code.

Citi Bike Miami is the official bikeshare and bike rental program for the cities of Miami Beach, Miami, Surfside and Bay Harbor Islands. Stations are located at or near most beaches, parks, hotels, condos, shops, restaurants and other attractions. Visit citibikemiami.com for more information.