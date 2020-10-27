Ford is doubling down on testing self-driving cars in Miami-Dade

After landing in Miami-Dade in 2018 with a fleet of self-driving cars, Ford announced Monday that it plans to broaden its presence here as it explores the frontiers of autonomous vehicles.

The Michigan-based automaker said it now plans to establish a command center that will serve as the epicenter of its self-driving business and daily operations. Planned for a 140,000-square-foot, mixed-used space west of Miami International Airport, the center will include customer relations, public engagement, business development, research, safety evaluations and testing. The company expects the facility to be fully operational in 2021. A Ford representative said it was too soon to say how many workers it intended to hire.

“Miami is the foundation and cornerstone of the self-driving services we are building,” said Alex Buznego, Miami market manager at Ford Motor Company, in an email, noting that Ford chose Miami-Dade as its first city globally for its self-driving business.

“Miami has been our home for over two years,” Buznego continued. “During this time, input and feedback from the Miami-Dade community has been informing many of our decisions. For over two years now, we have been on the ground collaborating with Miami-Dade County, conducting business pilots, and listening to the public through user experience research.”

Buznego said Ford hopes to build commercial services that would move passengers and deliver goods throughout Miami-Dade County starting in 2022.

“We’re thrilled that Ford has seen the potential in our county and is establishing a command center in Miami-Dade,” said Alice N. Bravo, Miami-Dade County’s director of transportation and public works, in a statement. “Ford’s vision for the future of mobility is not only revolutionary for drivers but public transportation users as well. We look forward to continuing to build together and create a car-optional community and the option for on-demand self-driving vehicles.”

Self-driving auto technology continues to get closer to widespread use, according to the New York Times, with Google — through its subsidiary Waymo — General Motors, and Tesla all in a race to make these vehicles mainstream.

Ford currently operates a testing center in Wynwood, where more than 60 workers employed by Ford and technology partner Argo AI test a fleet of 30 vehicles. The Wynwood location will continue to be operated alongside the command center.

Buznego said Ford plans to work with the Miami-Dade Beacon Council to support job readiness in support of Ford’s self-driving business operations.

“As the official economic development partner of Miami-Dade County, the Beacon Council is pleased to support the growth of Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC in Miami,” said Beacon President and CEO Mike Finney. “This announcement highlights the innovations that are being developed and tested in our region and that are driving the future of Miami. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Ford to support the expansion of our local talent pipeline and future growth opportunities in Miami-Dade County.”

