Investors hope to continue their climb as companies’ quarterly results come in

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, the American flag hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Despite the economic and political uncertainty, investors expect profits to pop in 2021. AP

Investors keep scaling the wall of worry.

Sure, there have been trips and slips, but investors are confident 2021 is a strong anchor to take risk now. That anchor begins to be tested in the week ahead.

Hundreds of companies are due to report quarterly results. Reports from Proctor & Gamble, Netflix, Verizon, Tesla, and Coca-Cola will be among those firms facing their financial grades this week. Overall, earnings for S&P 500 companies will be bad, but not nearly as awful as the second quarter. Profits are expected to be down more than 20% compared to a year ago. In this coronavirus-infected economy, that’s seen as a win.

But that’s not what long-term investors will focus on. Neither are they too bothered by the lack of another economic stimulus package from the federal government, rising COVID-19 infection rates in many parts of the country, or uncertainty over the election as votes are cast. If those unknowns were cause for anxiety, one would see it reflected in stock market prices.

And here’s where the “no problem” attitude may be a problem. A steady stream of optimism is the rope allowing investor confidence to climb. This week, profit outlooks will test the strength of that tether. Despite the economic and political uncertainty, investors expect profits to pop in 2021. Easy comparisons to the sharp recession this year help. So will the cost-cutting companies have been forced to make this year. Buyers bought into that forecast over the past many weeks. Stock valuations already are more than 30% above their decade average.

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Investors hope to continue their climb as the markets face a mountain of third-quarter results beginning in the week ahead.

Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM, where he is the vice president of news. Twitter: @HudsonsView