Unemployment applications in Florida increase a second straight week despite reopenings

New applications for unemployment assistance in Florida increased for a second-straight week — a sign of ongoing economic weakness even after Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the state to fully reopen in October.

Initial jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 10 climbed from 42,306 to 44,795, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

So-called continuing claims, or those who were on unemployment for at least two-straight weeks, fell from 337,344 to 250,710. Some of that decline was likely the result of the state’s 12 weeks of assistance expiring.

Nationally, claims also unexpectedly climbed, from 840,000 to 898,000 — the highest level since August.

“The downward trend in claims has slowed over the past two months, to the point where they are barely declining at all,” research group Pantheon Macroeconomics had said in a note to clients Wednesday.

Last week, state Democrats proposed a measure that would increase weekly maximum unemployment benefits from $275 to $500; the minimum would rise from $32 to $100. Self-employed workers would also be eligible for state benefits for the first time.

While the measure is likely to face resistance from Republicans — and would not even be voted upon until the next legislative session, which starts in March — there is still likely to be bipartisan support for reforming an unemployment system that has buckled under the weight of COVID.