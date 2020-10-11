What is open, closed in South Florida on Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

Malls should be open during Columbus Day but some stores might have different hours of operation because of COVID-19.

Monday is Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day, depending on who you ask, and unlike with other holidays, it’s not always clear what is open or closed in South Florida.

Columbus Day is a federal holiday, which means federal offices are closed. That includes the U.S. Postal Service. Most banks are also closed.

What about schools? Banks? Grocery stores?

Here’s a list of what is open and closed Monday:

Malls: Open.

Grocery stores: Open.

Public schools: Open.

Banks: Most, if not all, are closed. You can still use the ATM machine.

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Open.

Miami-Dade County offices: Closed.

Broward County offices: Open.

Miami-Dade courts: Open.

Broward courts: Open.

Post offices: Closed.

UPS and FedEx: Open

Stock markets: Open.

Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.

Broward libraries: Open.

Tri-Rail: Regular schedule though some routes may have been adjusted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit www.tri-rail.com for more info.

Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Normal schedule though some routes may have been adjusted because of COVID-19. To check your Miami-Dade route, visit http://www.miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/transit-services-updates.page. To check your Broward route, visit https://www.broward.org/BCT/Pages/default.aspx

Miami-Dade garbage collection: Normal schedule.

Broward garbage collection: Normal schedule.