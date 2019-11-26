The speakers can burst with sound...or just burst into pieces. 88,000 have been recalled

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Speakers should burst with sound not burst apart. That’s happened with the ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder Bluetooth Speakers, which is why Grace Digital has recalled 88,000 of them.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The speaker’s battery can become overcharged and burst, posing an impact hazard.”

ECOXGEAR says it’s received “five reports of speaker batteries bursting and fragmenting, including two incidents of property damage to the surrounding area.”

The EcoBoulder speakers from the top view U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recalled model numbers are GDI-EXBM900, GDI-EXBM901, GDI-EXBM904, GDI-EXBM907, or GDI-EXBM913. The speakers cost $180 at retail, so it’s not surprising ECOXGEAR is offering repair via a free battery replacement kit instead of a refund.

To get the kit, contact ECOXGEAR at 800-903-9664 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday or email safety@ecoxgear.com

Grace Digital imported the made-in-China speakers.