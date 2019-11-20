If you eat at this Miami Beach restaurant, you’re at the best selling restaurant in the US  

Joe’s Stone Crab should be at the top of your Miami restaurant bucket list.

We’re No. 1. Finally.

After years placing in the top 3, but never landing the top spot, Joe’s Stone Crab on Miami Beach has been named the highest-grossing independent restaurant in the country by Restaurant Business Magazine.

Joe’s dethroned the Tao chain of Asian-fusion restaurants, which were deemed no-longer independent now that there are five of them.

Joe’s grossed $38.4 million during the period covered—up 7 percent from 2018 and a new all-time record for itself, RBM wrote. The average Joe’s check amount came to $87, up from $70 the previous year. Joe’s counted 325,530 meals served, up from 306,000 the previous year.

Joe’s was not alone among Miami-area restaurants to boast booming sales.

Prime 112 jumped up to 11th from 15th. The swanky steakhouse just around the corner from Joe’s grossed $23.6 million, up from $23.4 million the year prior. The average check there came to $130, up from $125 in 2018.

And Komodo, the Brickell fusion hotspot, placed 17th, up from 29th in 2018. Komodo grossed $22.5 million, up from $19 million the year prior.

“Florida has the benefit of a growing population...and remaining a tourist destination, so there are a lot of consumers to tap, both recurring regular traffic and tourist dollars,” said Sara Rush Wirth, executive editor at Restaurant Business. “That’s paired with restaurant operators understanding consumers’ changing preferences.”

For the first time, The Rusty Pelican, the stalwart Virginia Key hideaway, made the list, placing 49th out of 100 with an annual gross of $16,918,800, counting 152,351 meals served and an average check of $64. Wirth noted the Pelican recently went through a $7 million revamp, “maintaining its awesome coastal view but refreshing the look and feel.”

The total number of Florida restaurants making the list climbed to 12 in 2019, up from just six in 2014. Other area restaurants to make the list included Shooters Waterfront in Fort Lauderdale (39th), Makoto in Bal Harbour (61st), Rustic Inn Crabhouse (62nd) and 15th Street Fisheries (68th) in Fort Lauderdale.

The Boathouse near Walt Disney World in Disney Springs placed third overall.

“As other markets continue to face the competitive pressure, operators in Florida are well-poised to continue to grow and innovate,” Wirth said.