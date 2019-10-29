Keychains shouldn’t suddenly catch on fire. That’s why about 15,000 of these got recalled

Bead Landing tassel keychain mobile power banks U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Keychain power banks that can charge your phone? Good idea. Keychains that turn into torches that burn your hands? Fire hazard.

That’s why Michaels recalled about 14,900 Bead Landing tassel keychain mobile power banks Tuesday.

The exact reason, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The lithium ion battery in the keychain’s mobile power bank can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.”

Michaels says it’s heard of two fires while charging.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The craft store is offering refunds for the keychains they sold from March 2019 until this past August for around $20 each. They can be returned to any Michael’s store for a full refund.

Those with questions can call Michaels at 800-642-43235 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.