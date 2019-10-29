Business
Miami-Dade approves Brightline’s PortMiami station
Miami-Dade commissioners have approved a new station at PortMiami for the privately owned Brightline express train Tuesday.
When completed, it will be the county’s third station. Earlier this month, the county approved $76 million in financing to build Brightline a new station in Aventura.
Brightline, soon to be known as Virgin Trains, hopes the new stations will boost ridership, which is currently running behind projections.
This is a developing story.
