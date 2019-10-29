Miami-Dade approves Brightline’s PortMiami station

A Brightline train could be running to PortMiami in 2020 under a proposed deal with Miami-Dade County. The for-profit rail company plans to rename its trains under the Virgin brand next year as well. Miami Herald File

Miami-Dade commissioners have approved a new station at PortMiami for the privately owned Brightline express train Tuesday.

When completed, it will be the county’s third station. Earlier this month, the county approved $76 million in financing to build Brightline a new station in Aventura.

Brightline, soon to be known as Virgin Trains, hopes the new stations will boost ridership, which is currently running behind projections.

This is a developing story.

