Starbucks, T-Mobile, Macy’s are looking to hire teens and young adults at Miami job fair

Starbucks will be among the companies participating in a Wynwood job fair on Wednesday for Miami-area youth, 16-24. AP

Starbucks, T-Mobile, and Macy’s are among the employers participating in a job fair for Miami youth ages 16 to 24 in Wynwood on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

They, along with Univision, Nordstrom and others will be part of Miami’s first Youth Hiring Days.

The job fair will be held from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. at Map’s Backlot, 342 NW 24th St. Youth can RSVP for this event by texting MIAMI to 335577.

For more information, visit https://www.miamihiringdays.com/