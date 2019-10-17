LAB Miami’s latest logistics summit to host ‘most powerful’ Middle East businesswoman

Last year’s Future Of Logistics Summit, hosted by The LAB Miami, featured a startup pitch with prizes worth tens of thousands of dollars.

One of the most powerful businesswomen in the Middle East is slated to appear at the second annual Future Of Logistics Summit, hosted by The LAB Miami.

Henadi Al Saleh, based in Kuwait, is chairperson at the $4 billion logistics company Agility, which handles hundreds of thousands of tons of freight each year.

In 2017, Forbes Middle East recently added Al Saleh to its list of the world’s most powerful regional business leaders; in 2016, CNN named her to its own similar list.

Al Saleh graduated from Tufts University with a degree in economics.

The event, Oct. 22 at the Miracle Theater in Coral Gables, will also see 10 startups in the logistics sector pitching to an experienced panel of industry investors and officials.

“With Miami’s unique positioning as a global freight hub and the world’s gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean, the summit fills a void to bring industry leaders together and expose them to the talented members of our region’s startup community,” LAB Miami Ventures Managing Partner Tigre Wenrich said in a statement. “We are excited to build off the momentum generated from our 2018 debut with an even bigger program this year.”

Here are the startups expected to pitch:

Aeriu — Software company that uses drones for inventory management in large warehouses (Budapest, Hungary)

AllTruck — On-demand cargo delivery service (San Jose, Costa Rica)

FreightPal — Digital shipping platform (Los Angeles, Calif.)

NextShift Robotics — Autonomous shipping robot manufacturer (Lowell, Mass.)

Olimp — Digital warehouse and logistics management platform (Chicago, Ill.)

Palletized — Co-working, fulfillment and co-warehouse space (Doral, Fla.)

Qempo - Marketplace that connects buyers with travelers to simplify international shopping (Lima, Peru)

Routeique — Digital logistics platform (Calgary, Canada)

Tradelanes — Global logistics network platform (San Francisco, Calif.)

Uello — Urban freight and delivery solution (São Paulo, Brazil)

For more information, visit lab.miami