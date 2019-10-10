Billion-dollar consulting firm landing in Miami-Dade, aims for to hire 600 workers

Beau Williamson will head up Slalom’s new Miami office

Slalom, a Seattle-based global business and non-profit consulting firm with more than $1 billion in revenues, is landing in Miami-Dade.

The firm, whose clients include Tropical Smoothie, Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) and the American Cancer Society, will also open offices in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando and Jacksonville. In a release, the company said it plans to employ 600 people statewide, as many as 200 would be located in its Miami-area office.

“When we first started planning Slalom’s Florida expansion, anchoring our office in Miami was a perfect fit,” Troy Johnson, Slalom’s chief growth officer and co-founder, said in a statement.

The Miami-Dade Beacon Council recruited the firm, which is being supported in its expansion by Enterprise Florida; no local financial incentives were involved. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Beacon President and CEO Michael Finney welcomed the company in a statement.

“Miami is a natural fit for a global consultancy like Slalom as our connected, diverse talent base and thriving innovation ecosystem support their own growth and expansion,” Finney said in an email.

Slalom is currently working out of an office in Wynwood while it determines a permanent local location.

Slalom is frequently named as among the best companies to work for; most recently the Hartford Courant named it the top small employer in central Connecticut.