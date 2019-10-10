The largest gun manufacturer in Miami-Dade just announced it’s shuttering its plant

Display panels are illuminated at the Taurus International Manufacturing booth at the 139th NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits at the Charlotte Convention Center in 2010. MCT

Taurus, one of the largest gun manufacturers in the world, announced this week it would be shuttering its longtime Miami Lakes plant, saying 175 workers would be displaced.

In a notice filed with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, an attorney representing the firm said a relocation was planned.

Last year, Taurus announced it would open a new facility that would create 300 new jobs in Decatur County, Georgia. In the notice posted this week on the state website, Taurus said some employees would be eligible for relocation packages.

Company representatives did not respond to multiple requests for comments. Taurus is owned by Brazil-based Forjas Taurus SA.

The factory, located at 16175 NW 49th Ave., opened in 1982. Today, multiple models of Taurus firearms are worldwide best-sellers, according to Bloomberg.

Miami Lakes town officials could not be reached for comment.