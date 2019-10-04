Business Nominations open for the next CEO Roundtable

Please send suggestions to businesseditor@miamiherald.com by Wednesday, Oct. 16. .

Twice each year, the Miami Herald invites a dozen top company executives to serve on our Business Monday CEO Roundtable. Now is that time!

Please submit your nominations for new members. They can be CEOs of Fortune 500 companies or small business people who run their firms from Starbucks. Our goal: To give voice to a variety of viewpoints about the South Florida economic climate and business concerns.

Members are asked to serve for six months. That means responding by email to questions posed by our editorial team on the specified deadlines.

