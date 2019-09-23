Miami’s billion-dollar startup is bringing a local favorite to your dining-room table

Della Heiman’s famous bowls are now available for delivery throughout most of the area.

Della bowls brought delight—and healthy food—to thousands at its former Wynwood Yard location.

Now, Miami-area foodies can get their fix brought right to their door, thanks to Miami’s newly minted billion-dollar startup.

REEF Technology, formerly known as ParkJockey, announced Monday it had signed della bowls as its first local partner in what is a rapidly expanding food delivery empire. REEF is a combination real estate, commercial kitchen, and technology company whose core business, for the moment, is bringing mobile kitchens in unused lot spaces and churning out fresh food to hungry residents.

The announcement comes several months after della bowls owner Della Heiman closed her brick-and-mortar location at the now-shuttered Yard.

“The transition has been seamless,” she said in an interview.

The food from della bowls will now be available in a much wider delivery radius, with additional REEF kitchens bringing the vegetarian-friendly fare to diners in Aventura and Fort Lauderdale in addition to Miami.

For REEF, the firm that received an investment from SoftBank earlier this year that valued the company north of $1 billion, thus making it a “unicorn” in tech parlance, the della announcement is one of many more to come as it expands both locally and across the country.

“It’s a great story to tell the city,” said Alan Cohen, REEF’s chief marketing officer. “We’re not bringing in a big chain that exists across the country and now it’s just another location. We’re giving small, local companies a platform in order to grow and prosper.”

REEF’s business concept is based on the observation that everyone now expects everything to come to them, on demand. Call it the Amazon effect.

“Everybody’s time is becoming more valuable,” Cohen said. Though there may be a delivery fee, “if it saves you an hour, and you don’t have to pay for parking or gas, people are going to be willing to do it,” he said.

REEF says it is in rapid hiring mode both locally and across the country.

How to order a della bowl?

Simply open your favorite delivery app (UberEats, Postmates, etc.), and REEF, which has partnered with all of them, will bring it right to your door.