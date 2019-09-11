Business

Publix joins Walmart, CVS, Starbucks in its request concerning firearms in stores

Publix has joined the chorus of large retailers asking customers not to include their guns and rifles in the brick-and-mortar shopping experience.

“Publix respectfully requests that only law enforcement officials openly carry firearms in our stores,” said an email from a Publix spokesperson.

Walmart, CVS and Starbucks made similar requests — not prohibitions — of their customers. But none of those have home base in Florida, where the state’s most powerful lobbyist pushes the NRA’s agenda and the NRA likes to use Florida as a testing ground for concepts it favors, i.e., Stand Your Ground.

Publix has stores in open carry states Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina and licensed open carry states Georgia and Tennessee.

