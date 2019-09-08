‘Irreplaceable’ cars worth millions kept in high-rise penthouse during Hurricane Dorian

Porsche Design Tower: Protecting Supercars During Hurricane Dorian Over $20M worth of luxury cars were kept in the building during Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Over $20M worth of luxury cars were kept in the building during Hurricane Dorian.

If you have a couple million bucks to dish out on a luxury car, where do you store it when a possible natural disaster approaches? For Prestige Imports owner, Brett David, it’s all about their relationship with the developer of the Porsche Design Building Gil Dezer.

Dezer’s building is famous for its unique elevator system that brings your car to your apartment, up to the 56th floor. Most apartments in the building have space for two cars and the penthouses have space for 11 cars.

Prestige Imports owner, Brett David, said that “it’s not about collecting a check” if anything were to happen to the cars, but “realizing that these cars are irreplaceable. Each one of the five cars that were kept in the penthouse, cost at least $3.6M with the most expensive being a Pagani Zonda worth $7.5M.

Check out the video above for a mini tour of the cars and “Dezervator”.

Prestige