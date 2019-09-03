Business

A GreatCall emergency alert device might not call so over 44,000 have been recalled

GreatCall is offering refunds on the 44,300 Lively Mobile Plus Emergency Alert Devices that it recalled Friday.

The exact problem, as plainly stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The call button can fail when pushed by the consumer in an emergency.”

This hasn’t happened yet, so the recall is a precautionary move.

This covers model No. GCR4, which is printed on the back of the device along with date code 19.01 or 19.03 on the device’s bar code. They were sold at Walmart, Best Buy and via Amazon.com.

GreatCall requests customers stop using the devices and contact the company for a refund. Though the notice says consumers can call 1-800-359-1791 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Eastern time, daily, no one answered that number Tuesday when the Miami Herald tried it. The company says customers also can email customerservice@greatcall.com.

