Here’s a sneak peek at Apple’s one-of-a-kind store opening Saturday at Aventura Mall

Apple’s new, one-of-a kind, Miami-flavored store at Aventura Mall opens Saturday, Aug 10.

A sneak preview on Friday revealed the store’s airy, mid-century modern design and large amphitheater. It’s replacing a traditional Apple store.

Other features include:

A floating, white-vaulted roof that creates a 35-foot tall pavilion. It’s made of concrete, stone, and glass with a double-height hall. This is the first Apple Store to feature white precast concrete.

Steps leading to the second floor create an amphitheater called the Forum, with a video wall and leather seating. This is where Today at Apple sessions take place.

A Genius Grove will feature a canopy of 22-foot tall local tropical trees that continue out into an outdoor public garden area, with teak tables and chairs that mirror the internal layout.

Doors to the new store open at 10 a.m. Latin megahit producer Tainy will appear at 7 p.m. to teach a brief course about music production using Apple software.