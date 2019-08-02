50, 30, 20 are the keys to financial success. But what do they mean?

La experta financiera Alexandra Ramírez es organizadora y conferencista de ExpoFinanzas Mujer, que ofrece una exposición sobre recursos fiancieros y de negocios y conferencias el 3 de agosto en FIU. Cortesía

Financial expert Alexandra Ramírez recommends a tactic for saving that not only grows their bank account, but leaves them with a sense of well-being.

“The easiest way is to make an automatic transfer from your checking account to the savings account. Even if you start with a minimum amount of $25, in the future you can increase,” says Ramírez. People feel motivated by seeing the progess, she said.

Ramírez, author of the book “Conquer Fnancial Walth in 21 Days,” mixes important concepts with a practical touch. Among them is the formula of 50, 30, 20, which she considers key to organizing personal finances.

▪ 50 percent of the income the person receives should be distributed to cover the necessary and basic expenses such as food, gasoline, transportation and housing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ 30 percent are for personal and entertainment expenses, such as the gym, clothes, outings.

▪ 20 percent is the ideal amount to be saved from salary.

Miami’s high cost of living makes this a difficult formula to follow. Ramírez suggests eliminating small daily expendable expenses that accumulate and drain the monthly budget — such as the $5 cup of coffee, impulse-purchase drinks at the supermarket, daily lunches out. “

The key, she says: start with small steps, so you can see that sacrifice pays.

Ramírez, CEO of Financially Fit Latina, is the organizer of the first ExpoFinanzas Mujer, a finance and business summit for women scheduled for August 3 at FIU.

The event aims to empower women financially and offer business tools needed to start their own businesses.

The day-long seminar includes presentations by 18 speakers in such topics as sales negotiation and digital marketing. Bank representatives and experts from the Small Business Administration and Social Security Adminitration will be on hand. Entry to the show expo is free; admission to conference sessions is $60.

Details: ExpoFinanzas Mujer 2019, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m., at Florida International University, Graham Center Ballrooms, 11200 SW 8t St. Register at www.expofinanzasmujer.com, expofinanzasmujer@gmail.com and 786-261-3924.