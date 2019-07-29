Health magnate and museum namesake Phillip Frost undergoes surgery after chest pains

Miami

Billionaire Phillip Frost, chairman and CEO of OPKO Health Inc., was hospitalized with chest pains and underwent surgery, according to a statement from the company.

“Dr. Frost informed the company that he admitted himself into the hospital within the last few days after experiencing chest pains,” the company said in a filing. “Dr. Frost has undergone a successful surgery, and he is expected to make a full recovery.”

Frost has headed OPKO since 2007. He is also the namesake of numerous Miami institutions, including the Frost Museum of Science and the University of Miami’s music school and its Institute of Chemistry and Molecular Science.

In December, Frost settled civil fraud charges brought by the Security and Exchange Commission stemming from his alleged involvement in a penny stock pump-and-dump scheme.

“Dr. Frost has been in regular contact with Company management and members of the Board of Directors during his hospitalization, and the Company is continuing to operate normally,” it said.