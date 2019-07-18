Investors go ape for Broward’s Chewy after online pet store reports first-ever earnings

The front reception desk of Chewy.com is designed to look like a shipping box from Chewy.com. cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com

Investors wagged their wallets in delight Thursday after Broward-based Chewy reported first-ever earnings and outlook that beat Wall Street expectations.

The country’s largest online pet supplies store, which went public in June, lost $15.8 million, excluding items like interest and tax payments, in its first quarter. That narrowly beat the $15.9 million predicted by Wall Street analysts. Revenues were in-line with analysts’ forecasts at $1.1 billion.

The company said it projects second-quarter revenues of between $1.12 and 1.14 billion., beating the expected $1.12 billion.

Company shares, which trade under the ticker CHWY, closed at $32.85, up almost 4 percent as investors hoped for strong results. After the close, when earnings were released, the price popped as much as 2.6 percent.