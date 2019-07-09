Don’t want to buy stamps to return package to Amazon? Go to Kohl’s instead

Customers can now return Amazon items at Khol’s- it’s free! Amazon Returns at Kohl’s is now available at all of it's more than 1,100 stores nationwide. Customers can now visit their local Kohl’s store to return eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, for a free return. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Amazon Returns at Kohl’s is now available at all of it's more than 1,100 stores nationwide. Customers can now visit their local Kohl’s store to return eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, for a free return.

Returning an Amazon item can be a hassle for some. You have to pack it, label it and depending on the size, drive it to a post office.

Well, the days of buying stamps and labels for Amazon returns are over.

Amazon Returns at Kohl’s is now available at its more than 1,100 stores nationwide. You can visit your local Kohl’s to return eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, for a free return. There are five Kohl’s stores between Miami-Dade and South Broward.

Eligible items will be determined when customers visit the Amazon’s Online Return Center, Kohl’s said.

Here’s what you have to do to make Amazon returns at Kohl’s:

Begin your return by going to Amazon’s Online Return Center Select the Kohl’s Dropoff option Amazon will email you a QR code Bring your item to the Kohl’s store and show your QR code to customer service Kohl’s will take the item, pack it, label it and ship it it back to Amazon for free.

“Our top strategic priority is driving traffic, and this transformational program does just that. It drives customers into our stores, and we are expecting millions to benefit from this service,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer.

The returns program was piloted in 100 stores in Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee.