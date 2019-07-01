Ironhack raises $4 million to continue training Miami software coders

Ironhack, the Brickell-based coding school, is expanding its curriculum and is seeking to attract more students. August 2016, Good Axe Design, ©MBKoeth

Coding bootcamp Ironhack has raised an additional $4 million to continue training software engineers in Miami and abroad, the company announced Monday.

“This will be further fuel to continue what we’ve been doing so far,” said co-founder Ariel Quinones.

Launched in Madrid and Miami in 2013, Ironhack has graduated more than 3,000 students. It now has 11 locations across Europe and North and South America, and enjoys one of the highest ratings of any instructional program on CourseReport.com — a 4.9 out of 5 from more than 700 reviews.

Quinones also said Ironhack plans to introduce a income-sharing agreements, designed to ease the up-front cost burden of paying for classes. Under these agreements, Ironhack agrees to take a percentage of a graduate’s salary once they are hired.

“A lot of students can’t get access right now” to coding programs, Quinones said. “This allows us to increase the addressable market.”

A full-time web development course in Miami currently costs $11,500.

Ironhack has now raised a total of $7 million in outside investment. The new investors were Europe-based firms JME Capital, All Iron Ventures, and Brighteye Ventures.