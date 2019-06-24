Broward’s black population grew 22% this decade. In Miami-Dade, it barely budged.

From left, Don D. Patterson and Barron Channer, developers; and Bill Diggs, president of the Mourning Family Foundation at the eighth annual South Florida Black Economic Forum in 2018. Broward’s black population has surged more than 22 percent since 2010, new census data show. The Mosaic Group

The racial makeup of South Florida is experiencing dramatic change, new census data show.

Between 2010 and 2018, Broward County’s black population climbed 22 percent, or by more than 100,000 residents, from an estimated 482,290 to 587,182. That includes individuals identifying as black alone and as black-Hispanic. The growth rate among individuals identifying solely as black increased a nearly parallel 20 percent.

The result: 30 percent of Broward residents now identify as black. That’s up from 27.5 percent in 2010. Broward’s total population grew from about 1.75 million to 1.95 million or 11.3 percent, during the period.

In Miami-Dade, meanwhile, the black population has increased by less than 2 percent since 2010. That includes black-Hispanics; among residents identifying as black non-Hispanic, the population declined a tenth of a percent.

Miami-Dade’s overall population has surged more than 10 percent since 2010 thanks to a decade-long wave of immigrants. As a result, black residents now account for just 15.6 percent of Miami-Dade’s population — down from 17 percent in 2010. In 2000, blacks made up 19 percent of Miami-Dade’s population, census data show.

The forces driving Broward’s boom are numerous, according to Ann Marie Sorrell, president and CEO of The Mosaic Group, a public relations and event management group, and organizer of the South Florida Black Economic Forum.

She said a steady influx of black immigrants from the Caribbean has settled in the area over the past decade, the result of both economic forces and active recruiting by black Broward business and political leaders, she said.

“The Caribbean diaspora contributes to the growth of Broward County tremendously,” she said.

Previously released census data bear out the the trend: Broward’s Caribbean-born population increased approximately 11 percent between 2010 and 2017.





Sorrell also said blacks are being priced out of Miami-Dade and are moving north, not only to Broward but also Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties; the black populations in the latter two have increased 24 percent and 23 percent, respectively, since 2010.

“If you talk about rental rates, [they’re] going to be increasingly lower as you move further north,” she said.

The new census data also show South Florida’s white, non-Hispanic population is declining. In Miami-Dade, the white, non-Hispanic population fell 7 percent; in Broward, 9 percent. White non-Hispanics now make up just 13 percent of Miami-Dade’s population; in Broward, 36 percent.

Both counties have been majority-minority since before 2010.

As for the Hispanic population in South Florida, it continues to boom. Miami-Dade’s Hispanic population climbed 17 percent between 2010 and 2018. Today, Hispanics account for more than 69 percent of the county’s population, up from 65 percent in 2010.

In Broward, the overall Hispanic population leapt 34 percent between 2010 and 2018; the group now makes up more than 30 percent of that county’s population.

Most Hispanics also identify as white.