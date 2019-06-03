Summer vacation is here. Don’t be afraid of the gas prices

Fuel experts are predicting Florida motorists will see another week of decreasing fuel prices. AP

Florida’s average gasoline price has dropped for the 30th consecutive day, fuel experts say.

Drivers have seen a total decrease of 22 cents per gallon, which is the lowest state average drop in the country, according to AAA release.

Just from last week, Miami gas has fallen 3.1 cents, averaging $2.61 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,690 stations. Gas prices in Miami are 18.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 30.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“The national average has fallen for its fourth straight week, probably not something motorists would associate with the start of the summer driving season,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in a release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The cheapest gas station in Miami is at $2.31 per gallon, while the most expensive is at $3.79, according to Monday GasBuddy price reports.

DeHaan also said that the nation’s cheapest gas prices may soon fall back under $2 per gallon because of decreasing oil prices.

AAA is predicting that Floridagas prices will continue to see a decline this week.

So, if you are commuting to work or taking a summertime trip, gas prices will be on the bottom of your worry list.