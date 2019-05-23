Doral is no longer Miami-Dade’s fastest growing city

The Shoreline at Solé Mia apartments in North Miami CJUSTE@MIAMIHERALD.COM

North Miami grew 3.2 percent between 2017 and 2018, the fastest rate of any incorporated city in Miami-Dade, new census data show.

The city added approximately 2,000 people over the 12 months surveyed, growing from 61,042 to 62,996. North Miami was followed by Sweetwater (2.8 percent to 21,543), and Miami Lakes (2 percent to 31,628).

Miami and North Miami Beach both grew 1.9 percent to 470,914 and 45,887, respectively.

The fastest growing city in Broward was Parkland, which climbed 4.6 percent in 2018 to 33,631.





In most cases, Miami-Dade cities saw growth slow or decline. Hialeah went from 1 percent growth in 2017 to no growth in 2018. Miami Beach lost approximately 340 people after a year of approximately flat growth in 2017. Coral Gables lost approximately 170 people in 2018.

The growth of Doral, which had been one of the fastest-growing cities in Florida for most of the decade, tapered substantially , falling to 1.5 percent growth in 2018 compared with 4.4 percent in 2017.

The fastest-growing city in South Florida was Royal Palm Beach, just northeast of Wellington, which grew 3.7 percent year over year from 38,573 to 40,018. The fastest-growing city in all of Florida with more than 10,000 people was Groveland, near Orlando, which grew 9.3 percent.

The latest data do not break down components of growth, so there is no way of knowing how much was attributable to immigration, domestic migration or natural births.