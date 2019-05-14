Burger King serving up plant-based Impossible Whoppers in South Florida

Taste Test: The Impossible Burger A butcher, a cardiologist, a vegan and a technology reporter try the Impossible Burger, a plant-based hamburger that “bleeds,” made by Silicon Valley start-up Impossible Foods. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A butcher, a cardiologist, a vegan and a technology reporter try the Impossible Burger, a plant-based hamburger that “bleeds,” made by Silicon Valley start-up Impossible Foods.

Where’s the beef? Not in these burgers.

Miami-based Burger King will begin serving the all-plant Impossible Burger, which, of course, it’s calling the Impossible Whopper, starting Tuesday at 113 locations across Miami-Dade and Broward.

These Whoppers consist of a patty made from plant ingredients, topped with tomatoes and onions, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun. The faux meat is made by Redwood, Calif.-based Impossible Foods, which has also licensed Impossible Burgers to Hard Rock Cafe, White Castle, Dave & Buster’s, and Topgolf.





In an interview with CNN in April, Chris Finazzo, president of Burger King North America, said the Impossible Whopper is designed to “give somebody who wants to eat a burger every day, but doesn’t necessarily want to eat beef every day, permission to come into the restaurants more frequently.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The roll-out comes after a successful test at multiple locations in St. Louis.

Columbus, Georgia, and Montgomery, Alabama, burger lovers will also be able to try the Impossible Whopper starting Tuesday. The plan is to eventually roll them out nationwide.

Impossible Foods is the main rival to Beyond Meat, which achieved a $4 billion valuation after it debuted on the NASDAQ exchange last week.

On Monday, Impossible announced it had raised $300 million.