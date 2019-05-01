Thank you, Facebook: Miami’s Ironhack wins $250,000 from tech giant for diversity fund

Ironhack is the No. 2-rated coding bootcamp in the world according to Course Report, the Yelp of bootcamps globally.

Each year, Facebook chooses one educational institution for $250,000 in scholarships to support women and other underrepresented groups in the tech industry.

This year, it chose a Miami campus.

Ironhack, the Brickell-based coding school, announced Wednesday it would be using the tech giant’s grant to co-create what it’s calling the Digital Creators Fund. Full and partial scholarships will be offered to those who want to study web development, data analytics, or user-interface design.

In an email, Ironhack co-founder Ariel Quiñones said the award was an accomplishment not only for Ironhack but also the Miami tech ecosystem; in the past two years, he said, the institutions selected were in San Francisco and New York.

“Each student who goes through this program has a unique story, different challenges they’ve overcome, and a special zeal for why they want to be a part of tech. We want to open those doors not just with our words, but with our actions too,” Alia Poonawala, Ironhack’s Miami general manager, said in a statement.

The goal of the fund is to increase the representation of diversity in the tech world, which will ultimately be reflected in the products that are built, Ironhack said in its statement.

“We have the unique opportunity and responsibility to ensure inclusion & diversity in our industry,” said Ime Archibong, Facebook’s vice president of product partnerships, in a statement. “Removing the financial barrier to pursue a new career in tech is critical to these efforts.”

