Pets are chowing down. South Florida’s Chewy is valued at $4B -- and going public

The dog has barked: Chewy is filing to go public.

The pet supply e-commerce platform, which has raised approximately $500 million and is said to be valued at more than $4 billion, filed for an initial public offering Monday.

In its filing, the company listed net sales of $3.5 billion in 2018, an increase of 67 percent from 2017. It has yet to post a profitable quarter, though losses narrowed 21 percent year-over-year in 2018.

Chewy said that as of February 3, 2019, it had 9,833 full-time equivalent employees across 11 states, including three locations in Florida. It also maintains a headquarters in Boston.

Petsmart remains its majority shareholder.