Open doors with a tap? Detect a leak instantly? It’s the future of real estate

Imagine going to a new friend’s house. You show up at the door—only to find there’s an electronic gate. And there’s a code box that you’re not interested in scrolling through.

No, there’s not an app for that—but Tap2Open, a South Florida-based startup, has invented a device that doesn’t even require one for you to get in. With a tap of a link in an email accessed on your phone, you’re taken to a page that can open the gate or door instantly.

It’s one of the companies selected as finalists to pitch at the second-annual Future of Real Estate conference May 14 at the Miracle Theater in Coral Gables.

“Over the past 18 months, our focus has moved squarely to the real estate and construction space, and this year’s summit will bring together the industry’s brightest minds to provide personalized feedback to this carefully selected group of progressive and promising entrepreneurs, positively impacting the future of real estate.”

Here is the full list of startups pitching:

Licify (Bogota, Colombia) – Procurement platform for developers, contractors, and suppliers

Prompto (Ghent, Belgium) – Visualize and show designs to clients before they’re created

Sisu (Bountiful, Utah) – Sales and recruiting data management platform for real estate and mortgages

LIKK Technologies (Miami) – Instant water leak alert and mitigation platform

Tap2Open (Boca Raton) – Smartphone access system for gated communities, office buildings, storage facilities, parking lots and more

Kwant AI (New York, N.Y.) – Analytics platform for construction projects that uses feedback from on-site sensors

Zeki by Razz (Miami) – Allows multifamily marketers to build better websites and attract more tenants.

Cove.tool (Atlanta, Ga.) – App designed to help developers meet project green and sustainability goals

Leasecake (Winter Park) – Commercial real estate lease management platform

Avvir (New York, N.Y.) – App that catches mistakes on construction sites to prevent re-work.

The winners will receive prizes worth about $60,000, including a LAB co-working space.

Sponsors for the Future of Real Estate Tech Summit by LAB Ventures are Sonder, Kawa Capital Management, UrbanCentral, ANDER & Co, Goclic, and AmenityLink.

To learn more about the event and its confirmed speakers, please visit https://labventures.co/event/future-of-real-estate-summit-2019/.