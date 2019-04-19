Here’s who will be keynoting the 2019 eMerge Americas tech conference

eMerge Americas, a premier tech event connecting Latin America, North America and Europe, features discussions and vendors as well as focusing on innovation. In 2019, it will again be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, on April 29-30. cjuste@miamiherald.com/File, June 12

A SoftBank managing director and a “Rise of the Rest” investment fund executive are among the keynote speakers at this year’s eMerge Americas tech conference, April 29-30, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Paulo Passoni, recently named as an investing partner of the new Latin America investment fund launched by Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank, will kick off the conference with a speech entitled “Investing: Emerging Cities to Emerging Markets.” He’ll be joined by Steve Murray, managing director of Revolution Growth, the group behind the “Rise of the Rest” endeavor founded by former AOL CEO Steve Case.

Their presentation will be moderated by CNBC technology reporter Deirdre Bosa.

“We are incredibly excited to have SoftBank’s Paulo Passoni and Revolution’s Steve Murray open this year’s eMerge Americas conference,” Felice Gorordo, who took over last year as CEO of eMerge Americas, said in a statement. “It underscores the important role that the eMerge platform can play in connecting world-class investors with emerging entrepreneurs across the Americas.”

The closing mainstage keynote address will be delivered Tuesday, April 30, by Jeff Hoffman, co-founder of Priceline.com and ubid.com, along with Grammy-award winning artist, entrepreneur and investor, Armando “Pitbull” Cristian Perez. The session will be entitled “Design Your Future,” and feature a conversation between the two businessmen as they share advice on how to become a successful entrepreneur.

“Since the founding of eMerge Americas, Armando has been a true partner and believer in our mission to help transform Miami — and the region as a whole,” said Melissa Medina, President of eMerge Americas. “We are looking forward to welcoming him back this year as both a startup judge and keynote speaker.”

The eMerge conference will be part of Miami tech week, which this year also features Case’s Rise of the Rest tour bus as it seeks out cities poised to be the next major hubs of innovation.

Registration for eMerge can be found at https://emergeamericas.com, and for Rise of the Rest at https://nvite.com/RiseOfRest/d04fa.