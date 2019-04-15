Florida’s attorney general sends Tax Day warnings to potential scam, ID theft targets

The 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form for 2018, shown in an AP file photo. AP

On this April 15, the deadline to file your income taxes, state Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Florida filers about tax fraud and other frauds that flourish during tax season:





▪ “If filing electronically, ensure the internet connection is secure. Do not use unsecure, publicly available WiFi hotspots to transmit returns.”

▪ Things the Internal Revenue Service doesn’t do: call you up and demand payment right now; accept payment by prepaid debit card or gift card; threaten you with cops, ICE officers or other badges; revoke licenses; or deport you. Any phone call that includes any of the above isn’t from the IRS. Feel free to hang up. Then, report the call by contacting the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration online at TIGTA.gov or phoning 800-366-4484.

As we’ve told you before, think for a second about how ridiculous it would be to pay FPL with a McDonald’s gift certificate. That’s the same as paying the IRS with a gift card.

▪ The fastest way to file and get your tax refund is electronically. But, remember, use a secure Internet connection (see above).

▪ If you mail your tax return in, Moody reminds you it must be postmarked by April 15 and the best way to assure that, especially later in the day, is to mail it directly from a U.S. Postal Service branch. “A return mailed from home or dropped in a USPS box on the due date may not be timely postmarked.”

If you go the old school route, we’re not judging you. We’re here to help. And if you’re trying to mail tonight, the facility at 2200 NW 72nd Ave. will be open until midnight.