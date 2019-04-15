Business

Nominations open for the next Miami Herald CEO Roundtable

Twice each year, the Miami Herald invites a dozen top company executives to serve on our Business Monday CEO Roundtable. Now is that time!

Members are asked to serve for six months. That means responding by email to questions posed by our editorial team on the specified deadlines. No meetings are required.

Please submit your nominations for new members. They can be CEOs of Fortune 500 companies or small business people who run their firms from Starbucks.

Our goal: To give voice to a variety of viewpoints about the South Florida economic climate and business concerns.

Please send suggestions to businesseditor@miamiherald.com by Tuesday, April 23.

